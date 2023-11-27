Elora Mill owner chosen to redevelop Toronto Power Generating Station

Pearle Hospitality, owner of the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, is taking on the restoration of the historic Toronto Power Generating Station.

Niagara Parks announced Monday it had signed a letter of intent with the real estate developer.

Pearle Hospitality also operates the Cambridge Mill, Ancaster Mill and the Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge.

In their announcement, Niagara Parks said the developer “brings a depth of experience in the reimagining of notable heritage properties across the province into dynamic, location-defining experiences” and has demonstrated “a meticulous approach to restoration, sense of place and design.”

“The redevelopment plans prioritize public access with several indoor and outdoor public viewing areas including a museum, public art gallery, a range of culinary options, Niagara Falls’ first and only five-star boutique accommodation, event and programming space and much more,” the media release stated.

The project is estimated at $200 million.

HISTORY OF THE BUILDING

The Toronto Power Generating Station was built by E.J. Lennox in 1906 on the banks of the Niagara River, overlooking the Horseshoe Falls. It supplied electricity across Ontario until it was shuttered in 1974.

Niagara Parks took over ownership of the National Historic Site in 2007.

In 2021, they officially announced plans to redevelop and reimagine the Toronto Power Generating Station as a desirable destination for visitors from both sides of the border.