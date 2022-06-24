Elora resident wins over $300K in Lotto Max
Elora resident Gary White is $322,114 richer after winning a LOTTO MAX second prize in the May 17 draw.
In a media release, White said he was at the grocery store when he handed his ticket to the clerk to check.
“It didn’t scan the first two times, but the third time the Big Winner screen appeared,” he said in the media release. “I didn’t know what it meant.”
When Gary saw the validation slip print, he said it was a ‘holy cow!’ moment. “I texted my family – they all thought I was teasing them.”
He plans to pay down his mortgage, help his children with their education and celebrate with some nice dinners with family and friends.
“I’m happy, but I’ve never experienced anything like this before. It’s unexpected – I’m in shock,” he said. in the release.
The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Tower Street in Fergus.
