Elora residents dealing with storm damage

Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.

Tornado warnings were in place for several areas, including Wellington County around 6 p.m.

As of Thursday at noon, there have not been any confirmed local reports of tornadoes, but several residents have still been left dealing with damage.

Environment Canada says extensive tree damage, downed power lines and utility outages were reported in Fergus, Elora, Salem and Elmira.

In Elora, large trees, some nearly 100 years-old, were either damaged or ripped right out of the ground in an around four-block radius near Water and McNab streets.

Doug Clarke lives in the area and describes strong winds sweeping through around 5:30 p.m.

“The wind came over the house and from what the neighbours have said it [the tree] was twisting around and came down on the road, as you can see,” said Clarke.

Nearby, the Grand River Conservation Authority has closed the Elora Gorge Conservation Area after a number of trees and branches fell making it unsafe for the public.

The conservation authority says it currently has up to 50 staff in the park helping with cleanup.