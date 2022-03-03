Elora students look to honour hometown Paralympic hero

When he was nine-years-old, a traumatic experience changed Patrick Anderson’s life forever.

“I was hit by a car and I lost both of my legs just below the knees,” the four-time Paralympic medalist told CTV News.

While the accident might have changed him physically, his interests and his motivation stayed the same.

“I was a kid who loved sports before that, and I was a kid who loved sports after that,” Anderson said. “But it took me a while to figure out how I was going to bounce back.”

Anderson discovered wheelchair basketball in 1990, moving on to win four Paralymic and four World Championship medals throughout his career. Today he’s widely considered to be one of the greatest to have every played the game.

STUDENTS TAKE THEIR CASE TO COUNCIL

Anderson called Fergus home growing up and years later, the community is still inspired by his story.

“I think his accomplishments and his story really hits home,” said Mya Hunt, a Grade 7 student at Elora Public School.

Hunt is part of a group of Grade 7 students at the school who want to honour Anderson by putting two signs at the north and south ends of Fergus near the welcome signs.

“We believe that yes, he’s a hero to us,” explained student Lily Brown. “But we want him to be a hero to everyone.”

Student Helena Kogen explained the cost of the two signs would likely be around $395.

The three girls pitched their idea and a prototype they created to Centre Wellington council this week.

The township’s politicians were impressed. Deputy Mayor Neil Dunsmore said he loves to see young people engaged in community initiatives like this.

“I'll certainly reach out to staff and make sure that they get into it in a timely matter because I want to make sure that these young ladies see that when you do bring issues forward action can be taken one way or the other,” said Dunsmore.

As for Anderson, the decorated Paralympian remains humble.

“It makes me a little bit shy, but at the same time and much more than that, it makes me feel honoured. It’s a really cool thing,” he said. “I’m very proud of being from Fergus.”