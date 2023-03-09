Elora woman facing new charge in connection to a case involving OPP officer

An Elora, Ont. woman, who pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in connection to sexual assault charges against an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sergeant, is now facing additional charges.

On Wednesday, OPP said Brenda Dolderman, 55, has been charged with disclosure of private communication.

Dolderman previously pleaded guilty to a separate charge of obstructing justice in connection to sexual assault charges levelled against Sgt. Mike Dolderman. She was sentenced to house arrest, probation and community service earlier this year.

OPP have not said how the two are related.

Mike Dolderman, a member of provincial police for over two decades, is facing five counts of sexual assault and five counts of breach of trust. His next court date is March 16.

In a news release issued Wednesday, OPP said Brenda Dolderman, has now been charged in connection to “the illegal release of unlawfully obtained conversations.”

Police allege that in 2020, someone illegally recorded confidential conversations and created a transcription.

On March 2, a document was sent to three senior members of the OPP. Five days later, following an investigation into the delivery of the document, police arrested Brenda Dolderman.

She’s due in court on March 14.