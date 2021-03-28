ElringKlinger workers vote in favour of new deal

Workers at auto parts supplier ElringKlinger Canada Inc. in Leamington have voted in favour of a new three-year contract.

Unifor Local 444 reported 90 per cent of its production members and 100 per cent of its trades members voted in favour of the agreement.

There were 130 members who had the option to take part in a virtual ratification vote Sunday morning.

The union and ElringKlinger reached a tentative deal before Saturday’s midnight strike deadline.

Employees had previously voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action.

This comes after the facility was struck by fire this month, sustaining nearly $500,000 in damage while a worker suffered minor injuries.

According to Leamington Fire Services, the blaze started in the roof with the cause listed as fault electrical.

