Elsa brings heavy rain, power outages to Maritimes

Power has been restored to thousands of homes across the Maritimes after rain and high winds from post tropical storm Elsa blew through the area causing widespread outages.

Nova Scotia Power is now working to restore electricity to about 1,200 customers Saturday afternoon, down from the nearly 18,000 customers across the province who were initially left without power.

Much smaller outages were reported in the Charlottetown area of Prince Edward Island as well as the Moncton and Fredericton areas in New Brunswick.

Environment Canada had forecast 50 to 100 millimetres of rain overnight and into Saturday in central and southern New Brunswick.

Western P.E.I. was also expecting a pretty good soaking.

The heavy rains started around 9 p.m. Friday and the system swept in with warmer tropical heat, making it warmer than daytime temperatures.

This week, Elsa roared up from the south along the eastern seaboard before tracking into the Maritime region Friday night.

It left a path of destruction in its wake, from wind damage and heavy rain that caused some flooding.

Rain from a trough of low pressure already made for a wet day in the region, especially in New Brunswick.

Heavy downpours Friday morning from the previous weather system caused localized flooding in some areas, including Saint John.

With files from The Canadian Press.