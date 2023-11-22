Elsipogtog man arrested with weapons, crack cocaine: N.B. RCMP

A 50-year-old man from Elsipogtog is in custody after he was allegedly caught with weapons, drugs, and money during a traffic stop.

According to a news release from RCMP, officers stopped a vehicle for not having a rear licence plate in Elsipogtog around 1:05 p.m. on Nov. 7. The driver was known to police and he had an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court along with a suspended licence.

Police say they arrested the man and towed his vehicle. A search revealed a “significant quanity” of weapons and money along with what is believed to be crack cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and unknown pills.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

