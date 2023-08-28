Elton John in 'good health' after a fall at home
Elton John was hospitalized after he suffered 'a slip' at home on Sunday.
The legendary singer, 76, was in his villa outside of Nice, France, when he fell and was taken to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco. John was monitored overnight.
“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” John’s representative said in a statement to CNN on Monday. “Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”
In 2021, the “Rocket Man” singer was pushed back scheduled tour dates after a hard fall that injured his hip and required surgery.
“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications,” he said in a statement at the time.
John later explained that he was in pain most of the time due to his hip.
“I wouldn’t be 100% fit, I wouldn’t be 100% confident, because I’m in pain most of the time with my hip,” he said in an interview with Lorraine last year. “I can’t move sideways, can’t get in and out of a car, and the decision had to be made, because I wouldn’t want to go onstage and give less than 100 percent.”
-
Tips on how to rodent-proof your property this fallAs we await that familiar fall bite set in as September nears, experts say Manitobans shouldn’t wait to rodent-proof their homes and cars.
-
Cafe owner acquitted of charges he violated Alberta health orders during COVID pandemicThe owner of a central Alberta cafe accused of defying public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic has been acquitted on all charges.
-
Woman found dead on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack, RCMP investigatingThe death of a woman on a highway in Chilliwack early Monday is being investigated, and police are appealing for dash cam video from the area where she was found.
-
School bus authority outside Ottawa reaches tentative agreement with bus driversThe school bus authority that serves school boards to the east and south of Ottawa says it has reached a tentative deal with school bus companies to provide bus service in time for the first day of school.
-
Windsor artist's work inspired by his own criminal pastA once-notorious figure linked to a series of convenience store robberies in Windsor six years ago has reemerged with a daring new art collection that draws inspiration from his criminal exploits.
-
Police identify man charged with murder in death of woman at Richmond Hill residencePolice in York Region have released the name of a man charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman at a Richmond Hill, Ont. residence on Friday.
-
'It just boggles my mind': Rural N.B. cemetery vandalizedThe Grey's Island Cemetery in Hillsborough, N.B., was broken into, with vandals driving a vehicle through
-
Dealerships, body shop, rental car business targeted in theft spree: Winnipeg policeThree men have been charged following a rash of break-ins at several vehicle businesses in Winnipeg that happened over six days.
-
More than 400 students were welcomed at University of Regina's 'move in day'More than 400 students were welcomed at University of Regina’s ‘move in day’