Elton John responds to news of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Sir Elton John has spoken out following the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday.

In a post shared to Instagram, John, scheduled to play the second of two Toronto shows Thursday night, said he will miss The Queen dearly.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am saddened to hear of the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth,” he wrote.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

The world renowned musician was knighted by The Queen in 1998.

A pre-recorded performance by John was played at The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in June. He also performed at her Golden Jubilee and her Diamond Jubilee.

At Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, John performed a special rendition of 'Candle in the Wind.'