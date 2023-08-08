'Elvis' star Austin Butler, David Beckham spotted clearing tree from roadway in Ontario's cottage country
An unlikely celebrity duo teamed up to remove a tree from a road in Muskoka over the long weekend.
Soccer superstar David Beckham and Academy Award nominee Austin Butler were seen lifting a tree over their heads from a road in cottage country so cars could pass through.
Victoria Beckham caught the ordeal on camera, sharing a clip on Instagram of the pair, alongside her son Cruz and others.
“Ok so they’re lifting so the cars can go through,” Victoria Beckham can be heard saying behind the camera.
“Excellent, nice work boys!”
It looks like the Beckhams enjoyed their visit in cottage country, as the former Spice Girl shared a few more pictures of their time there – including jet skiing and wakeboarding with friends, Canadian billionaires Jamie and Sheryl Salter.
This isn’t the first time the Beckhams have vacationed in Muskoka.
Last summer, David Beckham was spotted with Mark Wahlberg and former Toronto Maple Leaf Tie Domi.View this post on Instagram
-
Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
-
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't orderA woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
-
Potato Fest returning to AllistonAn annual celebration of all things potato-related is returning to New Tecumseth.
-
SIU investigating after Orillia teen hospitalized after police interactionOne teen has been hospitalized after an incident with police in Orillia Wednesday morning, leading to the mandate of the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to be invoked.
-
'More vibrancy': Calgarians shoot hoops at new downtown basketball courtsOrganizers behind Calgary's new Century Gardens Sport Court say it's hoped the recently-unveiled basketball courts will give Calgarians a new recreation option, while also helping to clean up a notorious downtown location.
-
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identifiedA coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
-
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': B.C. residents devastated by Maui destructionUnprecedented and deadly wildfires are ravaging Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii, prompting the evacuation or thousands of residents and tourists.
-
B.C. health care crisis: No doctors available for hospitalized patientsSome patients admitted to a Vancouver Island hospital over the long weekend were stunned to receive a notice telling them that even though they’d been admitted, there wasn’t a doctor available to care for them.