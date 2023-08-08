'Elvis' star Austin Butler, David Beckham spotted clearing tree from roadway in Ontario's cottage country

An unlikely celebrity duo teamed up to remove a tree from a road in Muskoka over the long weekend.

Soccer superstar David Beckham and Academy Award nominee Austin Butler were seen lifting a tree over their heads from a road in cottage country so cars could pass through.

Victoria Beckham caught the ordeal on camera, sharing a clip on Instagram of the pair, alongside her son Cruz and others.

“Ok so they’re lifting so the cars can go through,” Victoria Beckham can be heard saying behind the camera.

“Excellent, nice work boys!”

It looks like the Beckhams enjoyed their visit in cottage country, as the former Spice Girl shared a few more pictures of their time there – including jet skiing and wakeboarding with friends, Canadian billionaires Jamie and Sheryl Salter.

This isn’t the first time the Beckhams have vacationed in Muskoka.

Last summer, David Beckham was spotted with Mark Wahlberg and former Toronto Maple Leaf Tie Domi.

