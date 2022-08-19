Embattled city councillor Rick Chiarelli not seeking re-election

Embattled long-time Ottawa city councillor Rick Chiarelli will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Chiarelli did not register to run for a new term in College Ward ahead of the 2 p.m. deadline Friday for candidates to register for the October municipal election.

The former Nepean councillor has been a city of Ottawa councillor since amalgamation, serving Baseline Ward and College Ward. Chiarelli was first elected to office in the 1980s, the youngest person ever elected to council in Nepean.

During this term of office, Chiarelli was found to have violated the city's Code of Conduct for elected officials following two investigations by the integrity commissioner into alleged inappropriate conduct towards staff members and women applying for jobs in his office.

In December 2019, Chiarelli underwent open-heart surgery at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. He was readmitted to hospital due to a serious bacterial infection in his chest in January 2020.

Mayor Jim Watson reacted to news of Chiarelli not seeking re-election Friday afternoon, saying "good riddance."

"He brought shame to City Hall and to the city of Ottawa, became a national story, his vulgar and disgraceful behaviour towards women, the Integrity Commissioner's report speaks for itself," Watson told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

"It's laughable that he thinks he could win the election. Who in their right mind would support someone who's behaved so poorly over the course of the last several years."

Chiarelli will be eligible for a "transition allowance" of one month's pay for each consecutive year of service, up to a maximum of six months. The severance package is offered to all elected officials who decide not to seek re-election or are defeated on Election Day.

Chiarelli will receive $55,555 transition pay for his service.

Mayor candidate Mark Sutcliffe called on Chiarelli to either turn down the severance package or donate it to a charity.

"@Rick_Chiarelli - given you violated the city's code of conduct, you should turn down the $55,000 severance package you're eligible to receive. Better yet, donate it to a charity that supports vulnerable women," Sutcliffe said.

There are five candidates on the ballot in College Ward: Laine Johnson, Granda Kopytko, Wendy Davidson, Pat McGarry and Delvas Vilteau.

Johnson released a statement after the 2 p.m. deadline for candidates to register, saying Chiarelli's decision not to seek re-election means College Ward can "move forward with a new positive, hopeful direction."

"I am pleased that this election will no longer be a referendum on the scandals of the current City Councillor, but that we can focus on the many issues that have been coming up at the doors," Johnson said.

Chiarelli's decision not to seek office means there will be at least 12 new elected members on Ottawa City Council for the four year term. Nine councillors are not seeking re-election, Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney is running for mayor, and a 24th ward is being added to council for the new term.

Watson is also not seeking re-election, following three terms as mayor of Canada's capital.