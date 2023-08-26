'Embrace the outdoors': Manitobans encouraged to Paddle for Nature this weekend

Manitobans are being asked to pull out their paddles and get on the water for a good cause this weekend.

Nature Conservancy Canada (NCC) is holding its annual Paddle for Nature fundraising event. From Aug. 25-27, the national charity is asking people to spend time on the water and collect pledges to support nature conservation.

"It's a great opportunity for people to embrace the outdoors and go out and enjoy their favourite areas to paddle," said NCC national spokesperson Andrew Holland.

People taking part can use their kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddle board to help raise money for Manitoba's green spaces.

"Funds raised through the next three days will go towards our conservation efforts to protect more wetlands in the province, more forests, but certainly more of the native prairie grasslands that are home to many different species at risk," Holland said.

He added that 82 per cent of native prairie grasslands across Western Canada have been lost to cultivation.

Paddle for Nature participants can register online, and are encouraged to set paddling and fundraising goals for the weekend. Holland advises anyone taking up the challenge to make sure they have good gear and check the weather forecast.

"Sometimes windy conditions can make it a bit of a hazard to be out there paddling so take your own safety in mind," said Holland, noting that winds over 25 km/hr can present a challenge.

NCC has conserved more than 75,000 hectares of land in Manitoba through ten different natural areas around the province.