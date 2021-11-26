Embrace your inner bartender with new Whyte Ave business

A new business on Whyte Avenue is encouraging Edmontonians to embrace their inner bartender.

Cocktail Culture sells bartender supplies for industry professionals and people who want to take their cocktails up a notch at home.

The new shop offers everything from glassware and shakers to a full selection of ingredients like syrups and cocktail cherries.

A post shared by Cocktail Culture (@cocktailcultureyeg)

According to the owner, Edmonton's cocktail culture is growing compared to other Canadian cities.

"Edmonton quickly catching up," Craig Nienaber said, "we're basically on that next level-size city that's starting to embrace those things."

"We have world-class bartenders that are winning world-class award in competitions and people were starting to discover just how good some of the stuff could be and the fact that you could do it at home, also."

Cocktail Culture is located at 10642 82 Ave NW.

This Black Friday, CTV News Edmonton is shining the spotlight on local businesses facing unprecedented challenges. Watch CTV News for stories that help Edmontonians think outside big box stores.