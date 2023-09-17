Embro Fall Fair gets back to community roots

It’s fall fair season, and this weekend it was Embro-Zorra’s turn to host their annual community event to celebrate all things rural.

Close to 3,000 people attended this year’s fair at the Embro-Zorra fairgrounds. The fair featured rides for the kids, an artisans’ market, and a car show among a host of other activities.

Embro-Zorra Agricultural Society Vice President Mark Zammit said it’s all about getting back to the community’s roots.

“It’s also to raise awareness of the agricultural roots of the area, the importance of farming, and all of the advances that have been made in modern agriculture,” said Zammit.