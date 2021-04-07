Embro Highland Games cancelled for second year in a row due to pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Embro Highland Games for the second year in a row.

The Zorra Caledonian Society announced the July 1 event would not be taking place in 2021 in a Wednesday news release.

They mention the only other time the games were cancelled, besides these past two years, was during World War II in 1942.

Instead, the society plans to host special social distanced and virtual events on Canada Day to celebrate the “Spirit of the Games”.

Virtual piping and drumming online has been planned for July 1.