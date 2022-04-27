Embrun, Ont. man killed in crash east of Ottawa

An 88-year-old Embrun, Ont. man has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash east of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 138, north of Gravel Hill Road, in North Stormont Township just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the initial investigation shows a northbound passenger vehicle and a southbound transport truck collided in the southbound lane of Hwy. 138.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, Armand Benoit, 88, of Embrun, died in the collision.

A passenger in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators continue to investigate the crash.

