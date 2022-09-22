Embrun, Ont. resident accused of making and possessing child pornography

An Embrun resident is facing several charges following a child pornography investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers arrested an individual after executing a search warrant at a home in Embrun.

"During the execution, multiple electronic devices were seized for analysis," the OPP said.

Jaric Oja, 28, is facing several charges, including making child pornography, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and transmitting sexually explicit material to a child.

The accused appeared in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Police say if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, you can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.