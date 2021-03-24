EMDC sees second inmate die within last three days

A lawyer and advocate for change at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre says he his disheartened by two deaths at the London facility.

Kevin Egan confirmed an inmate, a man in his 60s, died at the Exeter Road jail Wednesday morning.

Egan knew few details of how the man died Thursday evening.

The man’s death comes 72 hours after a 26-year-old man, died.

Egan, who has spoken with the man’s family members identify him as Tyler Lancha.

Egan says he was found unresponsive, inside EMDC, Sunday morning around 7 a.m.

Lancha is the 16th death at EMDC since 2009.

Wednesday’s passing represents the 17th.

A saddened and frustrated Egan says someone in government needs to listen to repeated inquest recommendations, and ultimately create a more “humane” environment for inmates.

The circumstances surrounding both deaths remain under investigation.