Emerald Park's The Ice House set to undergo major changes following ownership change
A well known restaurant in Emerald Park will be undergoing major changes this fall following the sale to new owners.
After 32 years, The Ice House Tavern and Restaurant announced on Facebook that it will be temporarily closing, with regular service ending on Sept. 22.
A farewell cabaret is planned for Sept. 23 the Facebook post says.
“While there will be no changes to the Liquor Store, it will remain open and operating as it has the last 8 years, the Restaurant/Bar will be closing so the new owners can move forward with their renos and plans to bring a new and exciting establishment to the community,” the Facebook post reads.
The restaurant said more information on the farewell cabaret will be posted on its Facebook page in the coming days.
