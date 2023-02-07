Emergencies Act commission report to be delivered Feb. 20
The federal commission looking into the Liberal government's decision to use the Emergencies Act is being granted an extension to deliver its report to the cabinet and the public at the same time this month.
The Public Order Emergency Commission is investigating use of the act to end the "Freedom Convoy" protest, which paralyzed downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in the winter of 2022.
Justice Paul Rouleau was given 360 days to deliver his report.
An order-in-council creating the commission has been changed to remove a Feb. 6 deadline to submit the report to the government.
The new deadline is Feb. 20, the final day allowed under law for the report to be given to Parliament and released to the public.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government invoked the Emergencies Act in February of last year, giving extraordinary powers to authorities to limit protesters' movements and freeze bank accounts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.
