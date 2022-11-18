iHeartRadio

Emergencies Act inquiry adds top PMO staff to next week's witness list


Top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office have been added to the witness list for the final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief Of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead are now all set to testify next week, as are several ministers and the prime minister.
