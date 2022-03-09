iHeartRadio

Emergencies Act review committee to hold first meeting Monday

The newly formed Emergencies Act Parliamentary Review Committee will be holding its first meeting on Monday, as it begins its work scrutinizing the government's invocation of a national public order emergency to end the trucker convoy protests. The clock is ticking for the panel of MPs and senators to complete and submit at least an initial report shortly after Parliament reconvenes on March 21.
