Ottawa police board holding special meeting on trucker protest

Ottawa's police services board is holding a special meeting today, one day after the federal government brought in new powers under the Emergencies Act.

The meeting is expected to shed light on how police will use the new emergency powers. The special board meeting was scheduled for 10:30 a.m., but chair Diane Deans said Tuesday morning that board members would meet privately first, then hold a public meeting at noon. It was later pushed back to 2:30 p.m.

The Ottawa Police Service remains the police service of jurisdiction in Ottawa. The Emergencies Act does not make the RCMP the lead agency, nor does it bring in the military.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the act—a first in Canadian history—on Monday. The move enables the RCMP to enforce municipal bylaws and provincial offences and prohibits taking part in a public assembly where it’s considered a breach of peace and goes beyond lawful protest, among other measures.

Some premiers publicly opposed the move, but Tuesday morning, Premier Doug Ford said it will give police "the tools that they need to move the occupiers on."

"I don’t care about the politics. Whatever it takes to give the police the tools to get these people out of there," Ford told reporters. The province declared a state of emergency last week, and the city declared one last weekend.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has said during other emergency declarations that the Ottawa Police Service lacks the resources to fully deal with the protest downtown. Last week, the city appealed to the federal and provincial governments for 1,800 additional police officers, including 100 civilian members, to help bolster the ranks. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the federal government has sent "three installments of reinforcements" to ensure OPS has the support they need.

"But, I think, as we've seen, there have been many, many challenges on the ground to restoring public order on the streets," he said.

Trudeau acknowledged a "high level of frustration" on behalf of residents of Ottawa with regard to police enforcement downtown, but he said he believed the new measures brought in by the Emergencies Act would help.

"It is important that the police of jurisdiction, working with the OPP and the RCMP, are able to put an end to these illegal protests," he said. "The specific and limited measures that we are putting forward today as part of the Emergencies Act will give them further tools that in their coordinated response between the Ottawa Police Service, the OPP and the RCMP working together, should be able to respond to these concerns by the citizens of Ottawa."

Organizers of the protest have said they would not be swayed by the invocation of the Emergencies Act. Convoy organizer Tamara Lich urged protesters and truckers to stand their ground at a press conference on Monday.

“There are no threats that will frighten us. We will hold the line,” Lich said. “To our truckers and friends on Parliament Hill, do not give into fear and threats.”

Protesters who spoke to CTV News Monday evening said they had no intention of leaving until their demand to drop all COVID-19 public health measures is met.

Some movement of trucks was observed Monday. Trucks parked in residential areas were moved to Wellington Street, as part of a deal between Lich and Mayor Jim Watson to help alleviate some of the pressure on residential streets.

COUNCIL MEETING POSTPONED

A special meeting of Ottawa city council that was to be held Tuesday afternoon has been postponed until Wednesday.

A notice to councillors said Mayor Jim Watson cancelled the meeting "to allow Council to receive a more comprehensive update" following Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act.

There were some last-minute changes to the availability of key personnel, partly due to the police board meeting being rescheduled for later Tuesday, the notice said.

"Further, yesterday's announcement requires more work and analysis to provide Council and the public with a better understanding of the tools available under the Emergencies Act."

The meeting will be rescheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.

One of the items expected to be brought forward is a motion by councillors Carol Anne Meehan and Matt Luloff to request the aid of the Canadian Armed Forces "in aid of the civil power." It would require appealing to the provincial attorney general, who could make a request to the Chief of Defence Staff.

Trudeau said Monday invoking the Emergencies Act would not bring the military to Ottawa to help deal with the downtown occupation, nor would he speculate what might be required to reach that point.

CLOSURES

The Rideau Centre, Ottawa City Hall, and two Ottawa public library branches remain closed today.

The city of Ottawa says Ottawa City Hall, the underground parking garage and the Rink of Dreams are closed until further notice.

The Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches remain closed.

Ottawa Public Health’s vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex will re-open today. The Lowertown Vaccine Hub, located at the Jules Morin Fieldhouse on 400 Clarence St. E., will re-open as scheduled on Wednesday.

The detours of OC Transpo routes 10, 11, and 16 will be modified based on more reliable access to roads in Centretown, including sections of Bank, Gladstone, Albert and Bronson. Maps of the revised detours are available on octranspo.com.