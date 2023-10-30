Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.

The alleged assault happened at a home on Greenwood Street in Thorburn, N.S., shortly before 9 a.m. An emergency alert was issued in Pictou, Antigonish and Colchester Counties about an hour later advising residents to shelter in place.

Police say an 88-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and she is known to the suspect.

The RCMP identified the suspect as 61-year-old John Douglas Cress and said he fled into woods after the assault.

Police said he was arrested in a statement at 11:40 a.m.

The emergency alert has also cancelled.

