Emergency alert coming Friday night to remind Manitobans to stay at home

Manitobans will hear the emergency alert tone on their phones Friday evening to remind them of the importance of staying at home over the Victoria Day long weekend.

A news release from the Manitoba government Friday afternoon noted the alert would be released at 5:30 p.m.

“At the direction of Manitoba’s Chief Provincial Public Health Officer, an emergency alert will be issued beginning at 5:30 p.m. today to remind Manitobans of the importance of staying home due to the critical situation the province is facing due to COVID-19,” the statement reads.

The alert comes as Manitoba reported its second-highest daily COVID-19 case numbers on Friday, with 594 new cases announced.

New public health restrictions banning outdoor gatherings with people from different households, and allowing only one person per household to go into a business, take effect Saturday and are in effect until May 26.