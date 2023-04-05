Emergency alert for 'dangerous man' in Pictou County, N.S., cancelled by RCMP
An emergency alert regarding a “dangerous man” in Pictou County, N.S., has been cancelled by RCMP.
Officers were in the area of Sergeant Lane in River John Wednesday afternoon searching for a 35-year-old man who may be armed.
As of 9:10 p.m., officers remained in the area investigating firearms and stolen vehicle complaints made earlier Wednesday. According to a tweet from RCMP, the stolen car has been found.
“There’s no immediate threat to public safety at this time, and residents are no longer being asked to shelter in place,” an RCMP tweet reads.
David Tobin-Chisholm continues to be a person of interest in the investigation. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
David Chisholm is described as five-foot-six and approximately 145 pounds, with a shaved head and hazel eyes.
Police say Chisholm, who is believed to be on foot, was last seen wearing a black sweater.
-
'We have to break the cycle': Vancouver leaders, B.C. premier defend tent city decampmentThe premier and Vancouver's top officials defended their approach to Wednesday's takedown of the Downtown Eastside tent encampment with police enforcement, insisting safety issues had escalated to the point they had to act.
-
Calgary Flames keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Winnipeg JetsAndrew Mangiapane and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Flames kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.
-
Barrie councillors eye future with multiple major developments on the tableThe Barrie council chambers were fuller than usual Wednesday evening as many people turned out to have their voices heard on two major developments being proposed.
-
Minor injuries after pedestrian struck by carA pedestrian suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in east London, Ont. Wednesday night.
-
'It is about all of us as a community': Manitoba looks to create new strategy to train policeThe province is looking to create a new strategy when it comes to police training in Manitoba.
-
More Scrubbi cleaning contractors come forward with allegations of missing payMore contractors with Vancouver-based cleaning company Scrubbi have come forward with allegations that they have not been paid what they are owed.
-
Phone scammers posing as victim services employees, Burnaby RCMP warnThe Burnaby RCMP are warning the public of a phone scam after a fraudster posing as a victim services employee from the force contacted a man in his 80s last week.
-
WRPS investigate break-and-enter in WaterlooThe Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after receiving reports of a break-and-enter at a Waterloo residence, through an unlocked door.
-
Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain PinelliThe Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.