Emergency alert for 'dangerous man' in Pictou County, N.S., cancelled by RCMP

An emergency alert regarding a “dangerous man” in Pictou County, N.S., has been cancelled by RCMP.

Officers were in the area of Sergeant Lane in River John Wednesday afternoon searching for a 35-year-old man who may be armed.

As of 9:10 p.m., officers remained in the area investigating firearms and stolen vehicle complaints made earlier Wednesday. According to a tweet from RCMP, the stolen car has been found.

“There’s no immediate threat to public safety at this time, and residents are no longer being asked to shelter in place,” an RCMP tweet reads.

David Tobin-Chisholm continues to be a person of interest in the investigation. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

David Chisholm is described as five-foot-six and approximately 145 pounds, with a shaved head and hazel eyes.

Police say Chisholm, who is believed to be on foot, was last seen wearing a black sweater.