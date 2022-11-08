Missing Nova Scotia girl found safe after emergency alert issued

An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Nova Scotia’s Digby County has been found safe.

The child was reported missing Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Pleasant, N.S. area.

An emergency alert was issued to Nova Scotians before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, asking residents to be on the lookout for the girl.

The Nova Scotia RCMP provided an update just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, confirming the girl has been found safe.

"The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and retweets on social media," said the RCMP in a news release.

No other details have been released.