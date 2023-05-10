iHeartRadio

Emergency alert system to be tested in the Maritimes Wednesday


A smartphone and a television receive visual and audio alerts to test Alert Ready, a national public alert system Monday, May 7, 2018 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Alert Ready, Canada’s emergency alert system, will be tested in all three Maritimes provinces Wednesday.

The system’s alert tone will be heard on TVs, radios and cell phones. Compatible LTE-connected wireless devices will also vibrate with a text message indicating it is only a test.

The test will be done at 10:55 a.m. in New Brunswick, 12:55 p.m. in Prince Edward Island and 1:55 p.m. in Nova Scotia.

The test is being done across Canada Wednesday, except for in the Yukon, Alberta and Quebec.

Emergency alerts can be broadcasted for a variety of situations, ranging from fires, natural disasters to amber alerts.

Alerts have been used 12 times so far this year in Nova Scotia -- twice for 911 service and 10 times for a civil emergency.

New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have not issued any.

Another national Alert Ready test will take place in November. 

