Emergency calls increasing in downtown Sault Ste. Marie

The Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Service wants to relocate some of its ambulance fleet to the downtown core.

The city's social services board, which oversees paramedic services, is asking city council to approve the relocation of two ambulances to the downtown fire station.

Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Service currently operates out of a central location at First Station #4 on Old Garden River Road.

Deputy Chief Jeff Bowen said moving the two ambulances downtown will free up some space at the fire station and provide better ambulance coverage downtown, where call volumes have been increasing in the last few years.

“Our call volume in the downtown core has significantly increased over that same time period and we want to have more of a presence down there," said Bowen.

"And back in January of this year, we had the addition of another 24-hour ambulance to our fleet. And we’ve really just outgrown the space that we occupy here at 65 Old Garden River Rd.”

Bowen said the move to Fire Station #1 downtown is temporary. A new paramedic station is in the works for the former Sacred Heart School property, which is also downtown. However, it is not known when the new station will be operational.