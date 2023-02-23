What to do with downed branches in Essex County after ice storm

The Town of Essex is informing residents about what to do and who to call after an ice storm swept through the region causing long-lasting power outages.

The Shaheen Room in the Essex Centre Sports Complex at 60 Fairview Avenue W. was supposed to be emergency centre, but the building also lost power.

Essex Town Hall, the Gesto office, and Harrow Arena are closed until further notice. The Essex Centre Sports Complex, Essex Recreation Centre, and Maedel Community Centre remain open at this time.

Who to call?

For hazard trees and branches, please contact 519-776-7336 and press '0' or contact the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.

To report an urgent problem that poses an immediate threat to public health or safety, please call 519-776-7336 or report it online at www.essex.ca/ReportAProblem

In case of an emergency, call 911.

Email access continues to be available at this time.

E.L.K Energy

E.L.K. Energy services Belle River, Comber, Cottam, Essex, Harrow and Kingsville.

“We are aware of multiple power outages in our service areas due to the storm. All crews have been dispatched to restore hydro as quick and safely as possible,” the company posted on their website.

E.L.K Energy is telling customers if they need to report an outage, then do so on Twitter.

Our office is without hydro and will be closed for the day. As such, our phone lines and internet are not in service. If you need to report an outage please use Twitter.

Where to take downed branches in Essex County:

Downed branches can be dropped off at one of the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority drop off depots. Size restrictions apply. For further details, visit https://pulse.ly/nq8ozfft1o

- Branches/Stumps: (under 18" in diameter, less than 48" long) can be dropped off free of charge.

- Branches/Stumps: (over 18" in diameter, but less than 36" long) can be dropped off but will be charged as garbage.