In a news release Tuesday, Greater Sudbury announced that licensed child-care centres are now providing care to school-aged children of essential workers.

"This will support essential workers who are not able to accommodate their school-aged children’s learning or care at home due to ongoing school closures in the community," the release said.

While fees are being subsidized, parents may still have to pay a partial fee, based on before and after school rates.

"Emergency child-care services are reserved for children of essential service workers, as identified by the Province of Ontario, who do not have the ability to work from home and have no other alternatives," the city said.

"A limited number of spots are available, and priority will be given to children already registered within the program," the release said.

Services will operate Monday to Friday until March 31, with varying hours based on each centre. The city will reassess providing emergency child care after March 31, based on community need and available funding.

