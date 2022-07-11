iHeartRadio

Emergency crew respond to a boy who entered the Forks of the Thames

Emergency crews were on scene to coax a boy from the Forks of the Thames Monday evening (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News)

Rescue crews responded to the Forks of the Thames Monday evening after a boy entered the river.

Around 7:30pm, police attended the scene where they coaxed the boy to the riverbank.

The boy was not injured, but was taken to hospital as a precaution. 

12