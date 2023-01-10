Emergency crews attend house fire in Town of Mono

Emergency crews and police responded to a house fire in the Town of Mono Tuesday afternoon.

Thick smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the home on Mono-Amaranth Townline.

Authorities said the fire was deemed non-suspicious.

The initial investigation determined it started in the chimney, police stated.

No one was injured.

Police closed the area in both directions from the 20th to the 25th sideroads.