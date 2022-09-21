Emergency crews attend serious crash in Tay Township

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious collision involving a pickup truck and a dump truck in Tay Township.

Provincial police say the crash happened on Highway 12 Wednesday morning.

Paramedics tell CTV News one person has died. Police have yet to confirm if the collision is a fatality.

Officers have the area closed between Gratrix and Fraser roads. A detour is set up at Neekaunis Road and Vasey Road.

Police expect the section of Highway 12 to remain closed until at least 4 p.m. for the investigation.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.