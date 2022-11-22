Emergency crews attend two-vehicle collision in Barrie

Emergency crews attended the scene of a collision in Barrie on Tuesday.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened on Anne and Brock streets, causing one vehicle to mount a curb.

Fire crews worked to extricate the occupant(s) of one vehicle.

It's unclear what caused the crash. Police say one person was transported to RVH in Barrie with non-life-threatening injuries.

Barrie police have not released any further information.