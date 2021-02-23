Firefighters and police officers were called to a house fire in Stratford on Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 11:25 a.m.

Officials said there were four people inside the home when it began and they were able to get out before emergency crews arrived. Three were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Borden Street was closed on Tuesday afternoon while officials worked at the scene.

#SPS is on scene at a house fire on Borden St in @cityofstratford with Stratford Fire Dept. Please avoid the area of Borden St btwn Norfolk and Bruce Streets until the area has been cleared.