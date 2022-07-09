iHeartRadio

Emergency crews called to scene of crash involving police vehicle

image.jpeg

A civilian vehicle and a police vehicle have collided in an intersection near the town of Strathmore on Saturday afternoon, RCMP say.

Strathmore RCMP say they, along with emergency crews, responded to the scene at Highway 817 and Highway 1.

There are few details about what happened, but officials say the crash resulted in minor injuries.

Roads in the area reopened in all directions by 5:30 p.m.

12