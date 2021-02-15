Emergency crews continue to battle a blaze that broke out at a truck dealership in Brandon.

Brandon Police told CTV News a fire was reported at the Kenworth truck dealership on Highland Avenue shortly after 1:40 p.m. on Monday.

As of Monday evening, police said the fire was still active and emergency crews were still on scene.

Staff Sgt. Kevin Loewen of the Brandon Police Service said he has heard comments from people who said they heard what sounded like explosions in the area.

"It could be any number of things," said Loewen."It’s a garage, so there will be all sorts of things inside that, given enough heat that could ignite and or explode."

He said police are not aware what started the fire, and at this point no injuries have been reported.

He said traffic is still shut down at Highland and the Trans Canada Highway. He said this is largely because emergency crews are running water lines across the highway.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. More to come.