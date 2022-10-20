Emergency crews, coroner, on scene at Wascana Park

Emergency crews are on scene at Wascana Park for a report of someone being pulled from the water.

Regina Fire and police crews have been at the park since about 3:30 p.m. near the Legislative Grounds, where police tape blocked the path.

Regina police confirmed there was a dispatch for a water rescue but have not confirmed the condition of anyone who was in the water.

Around 5:50 p.m., a coronor arrived at the park.

More information will be provided as it becomes available…

Fire crews continue working with @reginapolice regarding an incident involving an individual in the water at Wascana Lake. More details will be provided when available. #YQR