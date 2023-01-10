Emergency crews discover fire while returning from separate call
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
No injuries have been reported to Regina Fire crews that discovered a house fire while returning to the station from a separate call early Tuesday morning.
In a tweet Regina Fire said the blaze was discovered in a home on the 3600 block of Dewdney Avenue .
While returning to station from a call, a crew discovered a house fire on the 3600. Blk. of Dewdney Ave. Heavy smoke and fire conditions encountered. No injuries reported at this time, investigator on scene. Stay clear of the area as crews are working. #yqr pic.twitter.com/pp48YQigbZ— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) January 10, 2023
Regina Fire said it encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions upon arrival.
An investigator is on the scene, people are asked to avoid the area.
