Emergency crews locate drowned missing swimmer at Long Lake, Alta.

Emergency crews located a man who was last seen on a dingy in Long Lake, Alta. Saturday afternoon.

The 31-year-old was located deceased by an underwater recovery team, Mounties say.

RCMP received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning at Long Lake Provincial Park on Saturday after 2 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a 31-year-old man had been on the water in a dingy with a youth when it capsized. Onlookers were able to assist the youth and get them to shore, however, the man disappeared under the water.

RCMP, firefighters, Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers, EMS, and Alberta Parks officials searched for the swimmer until dark Saturday evening.

The search recommenced Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and continued until late afternoon, RCMP said.

"Boyle RCMP would like to thank all area search and rescue teams for their assistance, and offers their condolences to the family of the deceased," RCMP said in a statement.

Mounties said no further updates will be provided.

Long Lake is approximately 130 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.