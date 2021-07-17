iHeartRadio

Emergency crews on scene at a house fire in Windsor's east end, Saturday

First responders on scene of a fire at a home on Cora Greenwood in Windsor - Saturday July 17, 2021 (Michelle Maluske / CTV News)

A house fire in Windsor Ont.'s East end sends one woman to hospital with smoke inhalation, Saturday.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in the basement of a two-story home in the 1000 block of Cora Greenwood Drive.

Six Windsor fire trucks were on scene fighting the blaze.

Fire crews say that two people escaped the home, one woman was sent to hospital with smoke inhalation.

The cause of fire is considered accidential and damage are estimated at  $25,0000.

Update on fire in 1000 block of Cora Greenwood. Fire under control. *MC

— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) July 17, 2021
