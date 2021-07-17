Emergency crews on scene at a house fire in Windsor's east end, Saturday

A house fire in Windsor Ont.'s East end sends one woman to hospital with smoke inhalation, Saturday.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in the basement of a two-story home in the 1000 block of Cora Greenwood Drive.

Six Windsor fire trucks were on scene fighting the blaze.

Fire crews say that two people escaped the home, one woman was sent to hospital with smoke inhalation.

The cause of fire is considered accidential and damage are estimated at $25,0000.

Update on fire in 1000 block of Cora Greenwood. Fire under control. *MC