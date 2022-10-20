Emergency crews on scene of fatal rollover on Gateway Boulevard

One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon on Gateway Boulevard northbound near 41 Avenue SW.

Alberta Health Services says a man in his 60s was declared dead at the scene.

Two people were taken to hospital by EMS: a man in his 40s in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and a woman in her 30s in stable condition with minor injuries.

The Edmonton Police Service says all northbound lanes of the QEII at Ellerslie Road are shut down, but are expected to reopen shortly.

The off ramp to Ellerslie Road is closed, and will likely remain closed throughout rush hour.