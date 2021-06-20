One person dead following collision on Highway 17 in West Nipissing

UPDATE: One person is dead after a two vehicle crash on Highway 17 in West Nipissing Sunday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that the passenger of the west bound vehicle was pronounced dead at hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the west bound car went to hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the east bound vehicle sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

The highway reopened to traffic around 6:30 p.m.

The investigation is on going.

ORIGINAL: Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in West Nipissing where one victim has been airlifted to hospital and another has sustained serious injuries.

Few details have been released but police have confirmed that fire crews did assist in the extrication of occupants from the vehicle.

Police have closed the highway at the McInnes Crescent exit and have setup a detour though Highway 64. The highway will remain closed for several hours as police conduct an investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.



This is a developing story…Check back often for updates.