iHeartRadio

Emergency crews on scene of single-vehicle crash in Walkerville

Emergency crews on scene of a single-vehicle collision on Hall Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Courtesy: Michael Rainone)

Windsor police have blocked a section of Hall Avenue due to a motor vehicle collision in the area.

Police say officers are scene of a single-vehicle crash. The area between Cataraqui Street and Niagara Street has been tapped off while police investigate.

Photos from the scene show multiple EMS and police vehicles in the area.

Police say the extent of injuries is currently unknown.

12