Emergency crews on-scene of 'suspicious' fire in Greater Sudbury

Sudbury police and fire crews are currently at the scene of what has been deemed a suspicious fire on Sixth Avenue in Lively, where a vehicle fire has spread to at least two homes.

Few details have been released but officials have confirmed they believe the fire to be suspicious in nature. No injuries have been reported at this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story...Check back often for updates.

