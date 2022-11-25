Emergency crews pull car from pond in Brampton
Emergency crews are investigating after a car crashed into a pond in Brampton Friday morning.
The Ontario Provincial Police, Brampton Fire and Caledon Fire responded to the collision on the northbound lanes of Highway 410 at Mayfield Road.
A car landed in a ditch filled with water and a tow truck was used to pull it out.
It is unclear if anyone was in the vehicle at the time of the collision.
COLLISION: #Hwy410 NB is closed between Mayfield Rd and #Hwy10 following a collision. Ramp from Valleywood Bv / Hurontario St to Hwy410 NB is closed too. ^nk @OPP_HSD pic.twitter.com/KIfrLFd2Om— OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) November 25, 2022
Peel paramedics said no patients were located at the scene.
It is not known how the car got into the ditch.
Highway 410 between Mayfield Road and Highway 10 was closed but has since reopened.
