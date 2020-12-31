A man driving a snowmobile on McCharles Lake in Naughton on Thursday fell through the ice, Greater Sudbury Police said.

Police, fire and emergency medical services responded and managed to pull the man out of the water.

"Male has been rescued and police have confirmed that his snow machine fell through the ice and into the water," police said in a tweet.

"Police are reminding citizens regarding ice safety when venturing out on the ice."

Today @CGSFireServices performed a water rescue of an individual who went through the ice on McCharles Lake in Naughton. Ice conditions are not sufficient for snow machines, open water, and thin ice. Please stay off! pic.twitter.com/bpExWvBVWO

Deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell said fire services rescued the man, and warned the ice is still too thin for snowmobiles..

"Ice conditions are not sufficient for snow machines, open water, and thin ice," Oshell said in a tweet. "Please stay off!"