Emergency crews rescue two people from under Alexandra Bridge

Emergency crews rescued two people from under the Alexandra Bridge late Wednesday night.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. for a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s at the base of the bridge needing medical help.

Firefighters used their high-angle rescue team to rescue one person. The other was rescued using an Ottawa Fire boat with paramedics on board.

Both patients were given naloxone, a drug used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose, paramedics said.

They were taken to hospital in stable condition.