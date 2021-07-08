iHeartRadio

Emergency crews rescue two people from under Alexandra Bridge

image.jpg

Emergency crews rescued two people from under the Alexandra Bridge late Wednesday night.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. for a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s at the base of the bridge needing medical help.

Firefighters used their high-angle rescue team to rescue one person. The other was rescued using an Ottawa Fire boat with paramedics on board.

Both patients were given naloxone, a drug used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose, paramedics said.

They were taken to hospital in stable condition.